Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Raised to $180.00 at Wolfe Research

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) had its target price increased by Wolfe Research from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Wolfe Research currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MU. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $84.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.65.

Micron Technology Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of MU opened at $159.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $179.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $61.54 and a 12 month high of $160.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.54.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.34. Micron Technology had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.650 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 8.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total value of $1,876,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 148,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,538,655.04. The trade was a 9.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 92,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total transaction of $11,625,142.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 201,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,264,399.74. The trade was a 31.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 275,946 shares of company stock worth $34,242,567 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Micron Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,750 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 5,583 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $260,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 58,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

