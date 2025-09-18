Microwave Filter (OTCMKTS:MFCO) versus Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) Critical Analysis

Microwave Filter (OTCMKTS:MFCO – Get Free Report) and Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Microwave Filter and Vishay Precision Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Microwave Filter N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Vishay Precision Group $306.52 million 1.40 $9.91 million ($0.09) -359.57

Volatility & Risk

Vishay Precision Group has higher revenue and earnings than Microwave Filter.

Microwave Filter has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vishay Precision Group has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Microwave Filter and Vishay Precision Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Microwave Filter N/A N/A N/A Vishay Precision Group -0.43% 1.72% 1.23%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Microwave Filter and Vishay Precision Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Microwave Filter 0 0 0 0 0.00 Vishay Precision Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Vishay Precision Group has a consensus price target of $28.50, indicating a potential downside of 11.93%. Given Vishay Precision Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vishay Precision Group is more favorable than Microwave Filter.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.6% of Vishay Precision Group shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of Microwave Filter shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of Vishay Precision Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Vishay Precision Group beats Microwave Filter on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Microwave Filter

Microwave Filter Company, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electronic filters for radio and microwave frequencies primarily in the United States. It manufactures RF filters and related components for eliminating interference and facilitating signal processing for cable television, broadcast, commercial and military communications, avionics, radar, navigation, and defense markets. The company also designs waveguide, stripline/microstrip, transmission line, miniature/subminiature, and lumped constant filters. Its configurations include bandpass, highpass, lowpass, bandstop, multiplexers, tunable notch, tunable bandpass, high power filters, amplitude equalized, delay equalized, and filter networks. The company serves 5G, cable television, television and radio broadcast, satellite broadcast, mobile radio, commercial, and aerospace and defense electronics markets. Microwave Filter Company, Inc. was incorporated in 1967 and is based in East Syracuse, New York.

About Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems. Its product portfolio includes precision resistors, strain gages, load cells and force measurement transducers, on-board weighing systems, and process weighing products; rolling force measuring load cell systems and pressure transmitters; web tension measurement load cells and systems; and optical strip width gages; and laser velocimeters for speed and length measurements and closed-loop crop optimization control systems for optimal strip cuts. The company also offers data acquisition systems and sensors for product safety testing; thermal-mechanical simulation systems for metallurgical research; and conditioning, data acquisition and control systems, as well as electronic displays, signal processors, microelectromechanical system sensors, cabling, system software, and communications software/hardware. Its products are used in industrial comprising waste management, bulk hauling, logging, scales manufacturing, engineering systems, pharmaceutical, oil, chemical, steel, paper, and food industries, as well as test and measurement, steel, medical, construction, agricultural, and consumer markets. The company offers its products under the Alpha Electronics, Powertron, Vishay Foil Resistors, Micro-Measurements, APR, Celtron, Revere, Sensortronics, Tedea-Huntleigh, Stress-tek, Vulcan, BLH Nobel, KELK, and DTS brands. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

