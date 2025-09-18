Mizuho Raises Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $182.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Mizuho from $155.00 to $182.00 in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MU. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Micron Technology from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna upped their price target on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.65.

MU opened at $159.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.75. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $61.54 and a 52-week high of $160.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.54.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.34. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 18.41%.The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.650 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.32, for a total transaction of $3,716,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 264,036 shares in the company, valued at $28,864,415.52. The trade was a 11.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.67, for a total value of $278,070.68. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,330,287.82. This trade represents a 10.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 275,946 shares of company stock worth $34,242,567 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 225.0% in the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 13,250.0% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

