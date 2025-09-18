Modus Advisors LLC Has $9.40 Million Stake in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Modus Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,472 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 2.8% of Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $35,782,134,000 after acquiring an additional 36,266,817 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 206,794,926 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,412,434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,896,735 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 200,898,191 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,978,618,000 after acquiring an additional 20,494,402 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $20,374,921,000 after acquiring an additional 103,889,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,089,414,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVDA. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.47.

NVIDIA Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $170.29 on Thursday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $184.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $175.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 48.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total transaction of $25,673,284.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,018,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,391,014.08. The trade was a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 297,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.19, for a total transaction of $53,064,447.43. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,749,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,937,396.57. This represents a 3.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,975,304 shares of company stock valued at $665,001,763. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

