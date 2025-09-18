Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Research

Zacks Research lowered shares of Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Montauk Renewables from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $3.33.

Montauk Renewables Trading Up 2.0%

Montauk Renewables stock opened at $2.05 on Monday. Montauk Renewables has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $6.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.50 and a beta of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.19.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $45.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.73 million. Montauk Renewables had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 1.01%. Sell-side analysts expect that Montauk Renewables will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Montauk Renewables by 799.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10,396 shares in the last quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Montauk Renewables by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Montauk Renewables by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 6,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.35% of the company’s stock.

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that captures methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

