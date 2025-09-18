MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) vs. Auto Parts 4Less Group (OTC:FLES) Financial Survey

Auto Parts 4Less Group (OTC:FLES – Get Free Report) and MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Auto Parts 4Less Group and MultiPlan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auto Parts 4Less Group N/A N/A N/A MultiPlan -163.30% -12.14% -1.84%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Auto Parts 4Less Group and MultiPlan”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Auto Parts 4Less Group $4.20 million 0.00 -$17.78 million N/A N/A MultiPlan $930.62 million 0.99 -$91.70 million ($101.54) -0.56

Auto Parts 4Less Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MultiPlan.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Auto Parts 4Less Group and MultiPlan, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Auto Parts 4Less Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 MultiPlan 0 1 0 0 2.00

MultiPlan has a consensus price target of $12.50, indicating a potential downside of 78.10%. Given Auto Parts 4Less Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Auto Parts 4Less Group is more favorable than MultiPlan.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.2% of MultiPlan shares are held by institutional investors. 26.3% of Auto Parts 4Less Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of MultiPlan shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Auto Parts 4Less Group has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MultiPlan has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Auto Parts 4Less Group beats MultiPlan on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Auto Parts 4Less Group

Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc., operates as an e-commerce auto and truck parts sales company in the United States. The company offers automotive parts, including exhaust systems, suspension systems, wheels, tires, stereo systems, truck bed covers, and shocks for cars, trucks, boats, motorcycles, RVs, and other parts through AutoParts4Less.com. The company was formerly known as The 4Less Group, Inc. and changed its name to Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc. in April 2022. Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About MultiPlan

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services that reduce medical costs, through data-driven algorithms and insights that detect claims over-charges and negotiate or recommend reimbursement; and network-based services that provide contracted discounts with healthcare providers, as well as outsourced network development and management services. It provides payment and revenue integrity services, such as identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim, as well as services to identify and help restore and preserve underpaid premium dollars. In addition, the company offers data and decision science services including a suite of solutions that apply modern methods of data science to produce descriptive, predictive, and prescriptive analytics that drive optimized benefit plan design, support decision-making, improve clinical outcomes, and reduce the total cost of care; and business-to-business healthcare payments and other services. It serves national and regional insurance companies, Blue Cross and Blue Shield plans, provider-sponsored and independent health plans, TPAs, self-insured health plans, property and casualty insurers, bill review companies, and other companies involved in the claim adjudication process. MultiPlan Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

