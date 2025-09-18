Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Lowered to Strong Sell Rating by Zacks Research

Zacks Research downgraded shares of Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.43 EPS and Q2 2027 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MUR. Barclays lifted their price target on Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Johnson Rice lowered Murphy Oil from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $24.00 price target on shares of Murphy Oil and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $29.54.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MUR

Murphy Oil Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of MUR opened at $26.89 on Monday. Murphy Oil has a 52-week low of $18.94 and a 52-week high of $36.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.74 and its 200-day moving average is $23.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.15.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 10.20%.The company had revenue of $695.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murphy Oil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Murphy Oil

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 17.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 11,882 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 47,161 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 13,114 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 105.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 24,008 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 12,340 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 24,754 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.