Nasdaq, Inc. $NDAQ Shares Purchased by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 101,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,005 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $9,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in Nasdaq by 194.6% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 1,509.5% during the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the first quarter worth about $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NDAQ stock opened at $93.10 on Thursday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.84 and a 52-week high of $97.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.02.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 41.54%.

NDAQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Friday, July 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target (up previously from $96.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.06.

In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 11,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.87, for a total transaction of $1,022,715.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 111,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,867,680.45. The trade was a 9.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total transaction of $201,006.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 92,551 shares in the company, valued at $8,837,694.99. The trade was a 2.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,409 shares of company stock valued at $2,223,599. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

