National Storage Affiliates Trust $NSA Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 166,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,846 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $6,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 207.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 6,617.4% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. BNP Paribas raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $33.64.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NSA opened at $30.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.00. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $28.02 and a 52 week high of $49.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.54 and a beta of 1.09.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $188.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.91 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 4.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. National Storage Affiliates Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.170-2.230 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.4%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 367.74%.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

