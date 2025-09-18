NBC Securities Inc. Increases Holdings in Matador Resources Company $MTDR

NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 113.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,896 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 8,447 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 7.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,511,643 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $690,310,000 after acquiring an additional 956,090 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Matador Resources by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,464,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $279,192,000 after purchasing an additional 20,134 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 50.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,289,379 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $116,964,000 after acquiring an additional 772,071 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Matador Resources by 30.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,043,715 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,413,000 after acquiring an additional 477,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 6.8% in the first quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 1,514,928 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $77,398,000 after purchasing an additional 96,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Matador Resources

In other Matador Resources news, COO Christopher P. Calvert bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.77 per share, with a total value of $47,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 37,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,375. This represents a 2.74% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.17 per share, for a total transaction of $245,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,817.02. This trade represents a 311.33% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 11,380 shares of company stock valued at $549,188. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTDR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Matador Resources from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Matador Resources from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Matador Resources from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Matador Resources in a research report on Monday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.27.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

Shares of MTDR opened at $47.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.49. Matador Resources Company has a 1 year low of $35.19 and a 1 year high of $64.04.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The energy company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.24. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 22.57%.The company had revenue of $895.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Matador Resources Company will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.30%.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

