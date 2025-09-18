NBC Securities Inc. Sells 1,092 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. $BOOT

NBC Securities Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,363,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 29.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 1st quarter valued at $916,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in Boot Barn by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 8,368.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 42,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after acquiring an additional 41,509 shares during the period.

BOOT has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Boot Barn from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Boot Barn from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Boot Barn from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Boot Barn from $207.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.54.

Shares of BOOT opened at $179.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.30. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.17 and a 52-week high of $191.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.62.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $504.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.49 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Boot Barn has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.190-1.270 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 5.800-6.700 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

