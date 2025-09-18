NBC Securities Inc. Sells 323 Shares of Timken Company (The) $TKR

NBC Securities Inc. cut its stake in Timken Company (The) (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Timken were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Timken by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 25,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Timken by 9.2% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Timken by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 7,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Timken by 2.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Timken by 0.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TKR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Timken in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $84.00 target price on shares of Timken and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Timken from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Timken from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Timken currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.82.

Timken Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of Timken stock opened at $77.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 3.13. Timken Company has a 52 week low of $56.20 and a 52 week high of $87.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.53.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.08. Timken had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 6.86%.The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Timken has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.100-5.400 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Timken Company will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Timken Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.82%.

About Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

