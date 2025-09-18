Netcapital (NASDAQ:NCPL) Stock Price Down 1.7% – Here’s Why

Netcapital Inc. (NASDAQ:NCPL – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.27 and last traded at $2.30. 84,015 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 197,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Netcapital to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th.

Netcapital Trading Down 1.7%

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.72.

Netcapital (NASDAQ:NCPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 million. Netcapital had a negative return on equity of 26.88% and a negative net margin of 3,253.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Netcapital stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netcapital Inc. (NASDAQ:NCPL – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.40% of Netcapital worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.69% of the company’s stock.

About Netcapital

Get Free Report

Netcapital Inc operates as a fintech company. It offers Netcapital.com, an SEC-registered funding portal that enables private companies to raise capital online, as well as allows investors to invest from anywhere in the world. The company also provides various services, including automated onboarding process and filing of required regulatory documents; compliance review; custom-built offering page on its portal website; third party transfer agent and custodial services; and rolling closes which provides access to liquidity before final close date of offerings, as well as assistance with annual fillings and direct access to team for ongoing support.

