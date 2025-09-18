Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Upgraded at Loop Capital

Loop Capital upgraded shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Loop Capital currently has $1,350.00 price objective on the Internet television network’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $1,150.00.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on NFLX. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 6th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target (up previously from $1,000.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,070.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,328.87.

Netflix Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $1,228.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,213.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,136.26. The firm has a market cap of $522.02 billion, a PE ratio of 52.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.60. Netflix has a 1 year low of $677.88 and a 1 year high of $1,341.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.88 EPS. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 238 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,153.52, for a total value of $274,537.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 25,959 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,207.71, for a total transaction of $31,350,943.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,837.74. This represents a 98.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,348 shares of company stock worth $109,498,489 over the last ninety days. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Netflix

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,379,084 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $51,394,583,000 after purchasing an additional 381,824 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Netflix by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,444,013 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $23,359,801,000 after purchasing an additional 360,604 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Netflix by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,732,066 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,940,505,000 after purchasing an additional 304,399 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,926,733 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,234,278,000 after purchasing an additional 229,182 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Netflix by 109,524.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,835,722 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,239,576,000 after purchasing an additional 8,827,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

