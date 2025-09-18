New Mountain Finance Corporation $NMFC Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:NMFC – Free Report) by 49.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 94,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,936 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in New Mountain Finance were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMFC. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in New Mountain Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,674,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in New Mountain Finance by 14.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,764,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,488,000 after purchasing an additional 346,508 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in New Mountain Finance by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 519,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after purchasing an additional 262,631 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in New Mountain Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,359,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in New Mountain Finance by 75.3% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 291,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 125,230 shares during the period. 32.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Mountain Finance Trading Down 0.9%

NASDAQ:NMFC opened at $9.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.80. New Mountain Finance Corporation has a 1 year low of $8.84 and a 1 year high of $12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

New Mountain Finance Announces Dividend

New Mountain Finance ( NASDAQ:NMFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $83.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that New Mountain Finance Corporation will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 168.42%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Adam B. Weinstein purchased 49,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.03 per share, with a total value of $498,992.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 652,490 shares in the company, valued at $6,544,474.70. This represents a 8.25% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down previously from $11.75) on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer set a $11.00 price objective on New Mountain Finance and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Mountain Finance has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

