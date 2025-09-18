NexMetals Mining (NASDAQ:NEXM) Trading Down 2.7% – Should You Sell?

NexMetals Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:NEXM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.65 and last traded at $5.70. 33,717 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 62,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised NexMetals Mining to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th.

NexMetals Mining Price Performance

About NexMetals Mining

North American Nickel Inc operates as a mineral exploration and resource development company. The company engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Morocco and Canada, as well as in Botswana. Its principal asset is the Maniitsoq nickel-copper-cobalt-precious metal sulphide project covering an area of 3,048 square kilometers located in southwest Greenland.

