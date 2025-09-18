Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Stock Price Down 0.4% – Here’s What Happened

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$7.81 and last traded at C$7.81. 76,859 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 163,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on NXR.UN. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. CIBC lifted their target price on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.50 to C$8.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$8.34.

Get Nexus Industrial REIT alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NXR.UN

Nexus Industrial REIT Stock Performance

Nexus Industrial REIT Dividend Announcement

The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.80 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$757.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 1.90.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.0533 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.2%. Nexus Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 209.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nexus Industrial REIT

In other news, Director Edwin E. Mclaughlin acquired 3,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,678.25. 32.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Nexus Industrial REIT

(Get Free Report)

Nexus Industrial REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial, office and retail properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nexus Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexus Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.