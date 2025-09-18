NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.22 and traded as high as $6.71. NGL Energy Partners shares last traded at $6.62, with a volume of 724,775 shares traded.

NGL Energy Partners Trading Up 2.3%

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.89 and a 200-day moving average of $4.22. The company has a market cap of $846.35 million, a P/E ratio of -16.15 and a beta of 0.41.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.16). NGL Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 2.19%.The business had revenue of $622.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.50 million. Equities analysts predict that NGL Energy Partners LP will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James M. Collingsworth bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.80 per share, with a total value of $580,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 729,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,231,100. The trade was a 15.89% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NGL. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 809.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 275,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 245,000 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in NGL Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,300,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 8.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,624,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,917,000 after buying an additional 199,770 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 213.1% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 69,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 47,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBW Capital LLC increased its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 520,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 70,924 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.62% of the company’s stock.

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, blending, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids, refined products / renewables, and water solutions. The company operates in three segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, and Liquids Logistics. The Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes produced and flowback water generated from oil and natural gas production; aggregates and sells recovered crude oil; disposes solids, such as tank bottoms, and drilling fluid and muds, as well as performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sells produced water for reuse and recycle, and brackish non-potable water.

