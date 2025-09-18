NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after UBS Group upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The stock had previously closed at $7.02, but opened at $7.23. UBS Group now has a $8.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $6.20. NIO shares last traded at $7.29, with a volume of 35,600,939 shares trading hands.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NIO. Mizuho raised their price target on NIO from $3.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on NIO from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on NIO from $5.00 to $7.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NIO from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $3.70 to $3.80 in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.80 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIO by 1,307.5% during the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 144,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 134,100 shares during the period. Ping Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIO during the first quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of NIO by 96.6% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,039,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after buying an additional 510,610 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIO by 18.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 702,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after buying an additional 107,239 shares during the period. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors purchased a new position in shares of NIO during the first quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.36. The firm has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). NIO had a negative net margin of 34.71% and a negative return on equity of 589.46%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.21) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. NIO has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that NIO Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

