NiSource, Inc $NI Shares Purchased by Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 28.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in NiSource by 1.5% in the second quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 18,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in NiSource by 6.7% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 21,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in NiSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in NiSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,114,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NiSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NiSource alerts:

NiSource Stock Up 0.6%

NiSource stock opened at $39.60 on Thursday. NiSource, Inc has a twelve month low of $33.32 and a twelve month high of $43.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.60.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. NiSource had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 14.46%.The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NiSource, Inc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of NiSource in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Zacks Research raised NiSource to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NiSource presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.88.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NI

About NiSource

(Free Report)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.