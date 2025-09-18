Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS:NROM) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Noble Roman’s Inc. (OTCMKTS:NROM – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.22 and traded as low as $0.18. Noble Roman’s shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 20,000 shares changing hands.

Noble Roman’s Stock Down 3.7%

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 million, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS:NROM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Noble Roman’s had a return on equity of 21.82% and a net margin of 3.42%.The business had revenue of $4.08 million for the quarter.

About Noble Roman’s

Noble Roman's, Inc sells and services franchises, and licenses and operates foodservice locations for stand-alone restaurants and non-traditional foodservice operations. The company franchises, licenses, and operates foodservice locations under the Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub, Noble Roman's Pizza, Noble Roman's Take-N-Bake, and Tuscano's Italian Style Subs trade names, which provide breadsticks and cheesy stix with dip, pizza, pasta, salads, wings, baked sandwiches, and other related breakfast products, as well as a selection of desserts.

