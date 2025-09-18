NOV Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:NOV)

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 2,616 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,353% compared to the average volume of 180 put options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of NOV during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of NOV during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NOV during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of NOV during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in NOV by 395.3% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,660 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOV opened at $12.90 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.58. NOV has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $17.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.34.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). NOV had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 5.36%.The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. NOV’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. NOV has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NOV will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.59%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NOV. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on NOV from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on NOV from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut NOV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Susquehanna set a $17.00 target price on shares of NOV and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of NOV from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.56.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

