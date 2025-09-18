Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Raised to Buy at Rothschild & Co Redburn

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Rothschild & Co Redburn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NVO. HSBC downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. UBS Group cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

NVO opened at $58.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $259.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.81. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $45.05 and a fifty-two week high of $135.20.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.51 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 78.64% and a net margin of 35.60%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NWF Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter valued at about $540,000. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter valued at about $25,116,000. American Trust increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 43.9% during the second quarter. American Trust now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.4% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.0% during the second quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 1,512,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,405,000 after acquiring an additional 58,517 shares during the period. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

