NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG Shares Bought by Balefire LLC

Balefire LLC grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 28.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the quarter. Balefire LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in NRG Energy by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in NRG Energy by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 18,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 179.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $14,934,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $1,098,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NRG shares. Wall Street Zen lowered NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Melius Research started coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $308.00 price objective for the company. Melius started coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $308.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on NRG Energy from $133.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on NRG Energy from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Dak Liyanearachchi sold 10,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,654,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 48,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,528,505. This represents a 18.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NRG stock opened at $164.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.57 and a fifty-two week high of $175.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.85. The firm has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.43, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.17.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.04). NRG Energy had a return on equity of 88.22% and a net margin of 1.78%.The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 79.64%.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Further Reading

