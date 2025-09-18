Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSEARCA:DIAX) Short Interest Down 22.1% in August

Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSEARCA:DIAX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 16,900 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the August 15th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 72,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 2,755.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 353,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after purchasing an additional 341,587 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 70.1% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 459,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,728,000 after buying an additional 189,389 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,225,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,229,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,512,000 after buying an additional 73,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 290,196.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 72,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 72,549 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Stock Performance

Shares of DIAX stock opened at $14.44 on Thursday. Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.42 and a fifty-two week high of $15.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.21.

Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Dividend Announcement

About Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.301 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.3%.

Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

