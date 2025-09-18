NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Acquired by Higgins & Schmidt Wealth Strategies LLC

Higgins & Schmidt Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,542 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 0.3% of Higgins & Schmidt Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Higgins & Schmidt Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $15,089,414,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $20,374,921,000 after purchasing an additional 103,889,872 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 12,173.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 48,837,781 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,293,039,000 after purchasing an additional 48,439,859 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $35,782,134,000 after purchasing an additional 36,266,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,652,571 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,864,026,000 after acquiring an additional 23,948,733 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 297,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.19, for a total value of $53,064,447.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,749,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,937,396.57. This represents a 3.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $3,096,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 368,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,448,564. This trade represents a 4.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,975,304 shares of company stock worth $665,001,763 in the last quarter. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVDA opened at $170.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $175.25 and a 200-day moving average of $142.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 48.52, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.10. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $184.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Arete Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.47.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

