NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Purchased by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,539 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% during the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 93,568 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $9,610,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisory Group raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.5% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group now owns 39,398 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.3% in the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,611 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Variant Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 20.6% in the first quarter. Variant Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.8% in the first quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 45,958 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.58, for a total value of $4,972,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 143,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,466,747.80. This represents a 16.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 297,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.19, for a total value of $53,064,447.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,749,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,937,396.57. This represents a 3.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,975,304 shares of company stock valued at $665,001,763 over the last ninety days. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.47.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $170.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.10. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $184.48.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.14%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

