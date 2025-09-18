Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPINL) Stock Price Down 12% – What’s Next?

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPINL – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 12% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.00 and last traded at $6.47. 99,673 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 389% from the average session volume of 20,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.35.

Office Properties Income Trust Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.30.

Office Properties Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.3984 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 24.6%.

About Office Properties Income Trust

OPI is a national REIT focused on owning and leasing high quality office and mixed-use properties in select growth-oriented U.S. markets. As of December 31, 2023, approximately 64% of OPI’s revenues were from investment grade rated tenants. OPI owned 152 properties as of December 31, 2023, with approximately 20.5 million square feet located in 30 states and Washington, DC In 2023, OPI was named as an Energy Star® Partner of the Year for the sixth consecutive year.

