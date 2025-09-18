Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $33.42 and traded as high as $37.64. Ohio Valley Banc shares last traded at $37.21, with a volume of 4,452 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ohio Valley Banc from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th.

Ohio Valley Banc Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $175.26 million, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $17.38 million during the quarter.

Ohio Valley Banc Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. Ohio Valley Banc’s payout ratio is presently 31.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ohio Valley Banc

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 33,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Ohio Valley Banc in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in Ohio Valley Banc in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 22.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ohio Valley Banc



Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

