OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. Grows Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,270 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.7% of OMNI 360 Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 149,474 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,793,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 53,176 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,666,000 after buying an additional 5,838 shares during the period. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,115,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Centurion Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,458,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 367,530 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $80,632,000 after buying an additional 110,881 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $231.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $227.51 and a 200-day moving average of $209.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.30. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.38 and a twelve month high of $242.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.49, for a total transaction of $558,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 518,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,769,384.43. This represents a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $4,403,237.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,178,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,712,473.16. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,097,911 shares of company stock valued at $5,676,032,574. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

