OnKure Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKUR) Receives $32.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

OnKure Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKUR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.3333.

OKUR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered OnKure Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of OnKure Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 26th.

Shares of OKUR stock opened at $2.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.47 and a 200 day moving average of $2.89. The stock has a market cap of $32.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.43. OnKure Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $20.00.

OnKure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OKUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.09. On average, research analysts predict that OnKure Therapeutics will post -4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OnKure Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of OnKure Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of OnKure Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of OnKure Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OnKure Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OnKure Therapeutics, Inc engages in discovering and developing precision medicines that target biologically validated drivers of cancers underserved by available therapies. The company uses a structure and computational chemistry driven drug design platform, committed to improving clinical outcomes for patients by building a robust pipeline of small molecule drugs designed to selectively target specific mutations thought to be key drivers of cancer.

