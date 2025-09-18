Oppenheimer Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor (NYSE:ZWS) Stock

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor Stock Performance

NYSE:ZWS opened at $47.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.43. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor has a 1-year low of $27.74 and a 1-year high of $48.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.07.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $444.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor’s payout ratio is presently 35.64%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Sudhanshu Chhabra sold 108,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $4,750,437.30. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 94,330 shares in the company, valued at $4,113,731.30. The trade was a 53.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy J. Jahnke sold 17,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total transaction of $848,482.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 311,120 shares in the company, valued at $14,793,756. This represents a 5.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,774 shares of company stock worth $7,350,011 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZWS. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 549,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,515,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 68,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after buying an additional 24,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 464,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,331,000 after purchasing an additional 28,528 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor Company Profile

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

