Oppenheimer Has Lowered Expectations for Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Stock Price

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.15% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Fiverr International in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fiverr International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Fiverr International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.78.

Shares of NYSE:FVRR opened at $24.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $873.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.75 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Fiverr International has a 12 month low of $20.83 and a 12 month high of $36.11.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $108.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.75 million. Fiverr International had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Fiverr International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fiverr International will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiverr International in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Fiverr International by 4,392.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Fiverr International in the second quarter worth approximately $234,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fiverr International in the second quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiverr International in the second quarter worth approximately $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes various categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

