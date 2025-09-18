Oppenheimer Lowers Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target to $675.00

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Oppenheimer from $730.00 to $675.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

LII has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $570.00 to $676.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $619.00 to $691.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $550.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $600.00 to $668.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Lennox International from $753.00 to $730.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $628.83.

Shares of Lennox International stock opened at $545.11 on Wednesday. Lennox International has a fifty-two week low of $500.10 and a fifty-two week high of $689.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $591.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $574.88. The company has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.11.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $7.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.90 by $0.92. Lennox International had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 99.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Lennox International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.250-24.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lennox International will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennox International declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.86, for a total transaction of $177,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 1,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,764.52. This trade represents a 18.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.04, for a total transaction of $1,864,051.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 31,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,155,842.96. The trade was a 8.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LII. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in Lennox International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Lennox International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lennox International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in Lennox International by 175.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 80 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Lennox International by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 81 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

