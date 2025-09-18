Outset Medical, Inc. $OM Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Free Report) by 91.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 917,184 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Outset Medical were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OM. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Outset Medical by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 488,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 129,334 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Outset Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Outset Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,293,000. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Outset Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $589,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Outset Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,730,000.

NASDAQ OM opened at $13.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 7.47 and a quick ratio of 6.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.78. The company has a market capitalization of $247.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.13. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.85 and a 12 month high of $25.35.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OM shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Outset Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Outset Medical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development of a hemodialysis system for hemodialysis in the United States. The company offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings; and manufactures, supports, and distributes for Tablo console, Tablo cartridge, and other consumables.

