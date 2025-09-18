Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 333 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 167.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its position in MercadoLibre by 366.7% during the 1st quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in MercadoLibre by 650.0% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 15 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,000.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on MercadoLibre from $3,100.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $2,750.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,700.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,817.22.

MercadoLibre Price Performance

Shares of MELI opened at $2,446.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $124.02 billion, a PE ratio of 60.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,379.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,311.06. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,646.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,645.22.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $10.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.01 by ($1.70). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 43.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.48 EPS. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

