Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 4,820 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF $VOE

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 197.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 474.3% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 76.6% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $46,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $172.35 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $170.03 and a 200-day moving average of $162.99. The company has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $139.38 and a 52-week high of $176.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

