Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 791 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated $INGR

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INGR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 6.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,755,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,594,000 after purchasing an additional 177,387 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Ingredion by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,218,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,771,000 after purchasing an additional 22,333 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 42.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,204,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,840,000 after buying an additional 361,584 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Ingredion by 37.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 982,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,883,000 after purchasing an additional 265,263 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Ingredion by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 727,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,347,000 after purchasing an additional 45,631 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 36,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.52, for a total transaction of $4,591,031.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 50,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,342,321.08. The trade was a 41.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total transaction of $109,131.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 31,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,002,044.69. The trade was a 2.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,137 shares of company stock worth $4,700,163 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of INGR opened at $123.81 on Thursday. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12-month low of $120.51 and a 12-month high of $155.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.77.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.09. Ingredion had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 9.24%.The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.87 EPS. Ingredion’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Ingredion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.100-11.600 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingredion Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. This is an increase from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INGR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ingredion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingredion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.40.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

