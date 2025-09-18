Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. $URI

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,437 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Trust increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.1% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 1,242 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 999 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in United Rentals by 3.6% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Baer Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 0.6% during the first quarter. Baer Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in United Rentals by 1.1% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

URI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $760.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $895.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $780.00 to $835.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $920.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price target (up from $740.00) on shares of United Rentals in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $850.00.

URI stock opened at $929.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $525.91 and a one year high of $980.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $895.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $744.83.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $10.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by ($0.07). United Rentals had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.70 earnings per share. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. United Rentals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $1.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.52%.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

