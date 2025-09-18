Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF $ESGE

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Motco grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 27,857.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 134.9% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the first quarter worth about $91,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Stock Up 0.5%

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF stock opened at $43.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.55 and its 200 day moving average is $37.67. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $43.60.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

