Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. $DT

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 807 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 761.9% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace in the first quarter worth $45,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 35.4% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 344.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dynatrace

In other Dynatrace news, CAO Daniel S. Yates sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total value of $99,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 22,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,268.95. This trade represents a 8.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lisa M. Campbell sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $50,417.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,012 shares in the company, valued at $50,367.24. This represents a 50.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,099 shares of company stock valued at $154,429. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dynatrace Price Performance

DT opened at $48.06 on Thursday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.30 and a 1-year high of $63.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.44. The stock has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.91.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 27.75%.The firm had revenue of $477.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Dynatrace’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on DT shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Dynatrace from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Dynatrace from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.72.

Dynatrace Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

