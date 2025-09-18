Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada $RY

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,571,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,048,307,000 after buying an additional 3,387,971 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 0.9% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 31,515,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,549,520,000 after purchasing an additional 277,466 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 8.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 16,802,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,892,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,589 shares in the last quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec raised its holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 12,656,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,423,464,000 after acquiring an additional 420,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,431,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,927,000 after acquiring an additional 319,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on RY. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Cibc World Mkts cut shares of Royal Bank Of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank Of Canada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.50.

NYSE RY opened at $146.36 on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada has a 52-week low of $106.10 and a 52-week high of $147.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.88.

Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $12.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.03 billion. Royal Bank Of Canada had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Royal Bank Of Canada will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

