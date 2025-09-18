Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 173 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,674,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,890,943,000 after purchasing an additional 602,447 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 21.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,991,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,487,000 after acquiring an additional 535,043 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter valued at $358,614,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 22,154.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,410,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.7% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,332,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,786,000 after acquiring an additional 59,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RCL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $290.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $235.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $230.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial set a $337.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $302.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.14.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $322.65 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $336.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12 month low of $164.01 and a 12 month high of $366.50.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 47.15%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.410-15.550 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.550-5.650 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is currently 22.49%.

Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 5,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total transaction of $1,715,550.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,578,432.22. This trade represents a 39.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Fain sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.02, for a total transaction of $4,976,320.00. Following the sale, the director owned 150,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,743,506.82. This represents a 9.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,507 shares of company stock valued at $10,091,282 in the last three months. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

