Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 231 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 10,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 112.8% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 3,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 28.8% during the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 18,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,404,000 after buying an additional 4,187 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 15.3% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 15,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,914,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.3% during the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.51, for a total value of $506,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,170,672.19. This trade represents a 13.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 3,850 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.33, for a total transaction of $686,570.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 46,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,255,430.69. This represents a 7.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 230,730 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,892. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ICE shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.92.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE ICE opened at $171.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a one year low of $142.29 and a one year high of $189.35. The firm has a market cap of $98.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Stories

