Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 5,965 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF $BIV

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,965 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 8,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter.

BIV stock opened at $78.42 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.61. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.72 and a 52-week high of $78.89.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

