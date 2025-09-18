Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 7,920 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 188.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,920 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 9,627.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,321,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,419,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277,158 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 30.1% during the first quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 2,812,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,987,000 after buying an additional 650,315 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 2,453,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,381 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,963,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,575,000 after purchasing an additional 234,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 5,842.9% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,868,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,782 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BIL opened at $91.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.61 and its 200 day moving average is $91.59. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12 month low of $91.29 and a 12 month high of $91.82.

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

