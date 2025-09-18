Parallel Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC $AZN

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,109 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth about $426,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 27,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 9,151 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth about $5,641,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a $97.00 target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of AZN stock opened at $77.69 on Thursday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $61.24 and a 12 month high of $82.41. The stock has a market cap of $240.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.01.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.08 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 32.84%. AstraZeneca’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 200.0%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently 37.97%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

