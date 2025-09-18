Parallel Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. $TXRH

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,508 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 3,696.7% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 2,173,807 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $362,221,000 after buying an additional 2,116,552 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 209.3% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,609,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $268,209,000 after buying an additional 1,089,256 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,261,587 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $209,840,000 after buying an additional 443,767 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 750,479 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $125,052,000 after buying an additional 66,731 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 702,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $116,982,000 after buying an additional 8,904 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Texas Roadhouse Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $164.30 on Thursday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.73 and a 52-week high of $206.04. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $177.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.21.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.09). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 31.52% and a net margin of 7.72%.The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on TXRH. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Melius began coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Evercore ISI lowered Texas Roadhouse from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $203.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.35.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TXRH

Insider Transactions at Texas Roadhouse

In related news, President Regina A. Tobin sold 3,153 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.53, for a total transaction of $547,140.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 15,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,648,241.33. This trade represents a 17.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 3,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.06, for a total value of $519,180.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 34,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,979,223. This represents a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,342 shares of company stock worth $1,443,704 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Texas Roadhouse

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.