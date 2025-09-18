Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Position in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. $CHT

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,116,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,788,000 after buying an additional 145,984 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 142.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 465,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,250,000 after acquiring an additional 273,449 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 280,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,986,000 after acquiring an additional 25,063 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 264,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,366,000 after buying an additional 8,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 6,440.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 201,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,912,000 after buying an additional 198,690 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHT opened at $44.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.40 and a 200 day moving average of $42.82. The company has a market capitalization of $34.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 0.27. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $36.61 and a 1-year high of $47.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Chunghwa Telecom ( NYSE:CHT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.92 billion. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 16.27%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local, domestic long distance, and international long distance fixed-line telephone services; mobile services such as prepaid and postpaid plans; broadband plans; and internet and data services.

