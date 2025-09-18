Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cigna Group $CI

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,890 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna Group in the first quarter valued at about $727,905,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Cigna Group by 58,799.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,774,626 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $583,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,613 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Cigna Group by 10.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,056,806 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,966,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,327 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Cigna Group by 21.5% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,886,674 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,716,000 after purchasing an additional 865,092 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Cigna Group by 38.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,649,837 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $542,796,000 after purchasing an additional 457,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna Group alerts:

Cigna Group Stock Performance

Cigna Group stock opened at $296.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $294.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.79. Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $256.89 and a 52 week high of $362.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.05. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 1.92%.The firm had revenue of $67.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Cigna Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.600- EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 28,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $8,557,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 25,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,694,400. This represents a 52.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on CI. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $354.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $371.00 price target on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target (down from $388.00) on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $365.00 price target on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.81.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cigna Group

Cigna Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.